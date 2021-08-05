When students return to Marshall Public Schools on Sept. 1 they will all be required to wear a face covering when indoors as will all staff. This decision was based on the advisement of the school board, which made its wishes known at the Aug. 4 board meeting.
The board directed Superintendent Dan Grady to create a return to in-person learning plan that directs staff and students to mask while inside, regardless of vaccination status.
Grady said this direction follows the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and American Association of Pediatrics.
School board members said they had already been receiving emails about the district’s plans are regarding face coverings and believed they would likely get more.
“The (delta) variant really doesn’t care that your vaccinated or not,” said board Treasurer Allison Fuelling. “It’s supposed to be as contagious, if not worse than, chicken pox. That’s concerning. I feel that the masking is a good idea especially with these numbers… If the cases are doubling now, what is it going to look like next.”
The board treasurer suggested the district try to stay ahead of the number of COVID-19 cases before it gets worse.
Board member Justin Rodriguez acknowledged the decision to require all students and staff to wear face coverings when indoors at school may not be popular with all families, but it is in place for health reasons.
Board member Eric Armstrong added that universal masking in the district makes the most sense and will better serve the student population and staff.
The district had eased up on masking for a limited time period in the past month. During the second session of summer school, students and staff had the option of wearing a mask. According to Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters, who also oversees summer school, approximately 15-20% of students wore face coverings when it was family choice.
Marshall joins several neighboring districts including Sun Prairie, Verona and Madison in requiring students and staff to wear face coverings. Grady said as of the meeting, Waunakee, Belleville, New Glarus, Cambridge and Lake Mills were letting families decide if their child would wear a mask.
“There has been some momentum for masking children who are 12 and younger or unvaccinated,” the superintendent said. “Now we see the momentum going to masking everyone indoors.”
In addition to masking, the district’s return to in-person learning plan encourages all students, families and staff to stay safe by practicing hygiene, social distancing and getting vaccinated. Each school will implement maintaining a minimum of 3 feet for social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing.
“We removed language of disinfecting high-touch surfaces because research has said it makes adults feel good and all, yet it’s not needed,” Grady said. “Daily cleaning is important and we’ll continue that but I don’t believe we’ll need to put it in the brief overview portion.”
The return to in-person learning issues guidance on what indicators would contribute to the district pivoting to all-virtual education. Grady said those indicators would be a crucial number of positive COVID-19 cases in students, a significant outbreak in the community, or compromises student safety or fidelity of learning environment due to staff absences.
During the meeting Grady also presented the results of an opening schools staff survey, which indicated of the 71 district staff who responded, 84% were ready to be back in the classroom.
“As we are planning the opening schools plan for both students and staff, this is helping strengthen those documents and it’s also helping admin as we looked at it… helping them with their opening conversations and meetings with their staff,” he said.