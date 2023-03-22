The Marshall School Board discussed strategies for increasing staff pay for future years during its Wednesday, March 15 board meeting.
Superintendent Dan Grady provided an update on how other school districts in the area award salary increases.
“We don’t have a plan in place yet, but Marshall historically has always provided a percentage increase,” Grady said. “We multiply the average salary by the percent increase and divide it by the total number of employees.”
He noted that other districts have used strategies of using base salary or personal salary to multiply the percent increase by. The percentage amount is determined by inflation and set by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).
Districts across Wisconsin are waiting to see if there will be an increase in public school funding in the biennial state budget set to be determined this summer. Many districts may be limited on how much staff salary increases they can give if the state school funding budget does not increase.
“No one knows what the per pupil increase will be,” Grady said. “It will affect what the district can afford moving forward. Right now, we are just considering our inputs, which include student enrollment, salary increases and insurance.”
In other action, the Marshall School Board approved the replacement of the public announcement and clock systems at the high school, elementary school and early learning center. The funds for these projects will not exceed $500,000.
“The funds for these projects have been saved over the past two years to complete these important safety replacements,” Grady said.
Grady said that these systems are all original and have never been replaced in over 20 years. They must be replaced to maintain building maintenance safety, and the money is coming from leftover savings in Fund 46.
