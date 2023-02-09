The Marshall School District saw an increase in its student achievement in math and reading in its youngest students in the first half of the 2022-23 school year, a report from the district said.
The Marshall Public School District approved the 2023 Winter Achievement Gap Reduction (AGR) Report at the Feb. 1 board meeting. That report is meant to measure student progress, and helps the district participate in a statewide program offering aid to participating districts.
“The achievement gap reduction program was established by the state about 8 years ago,” Director of Teaching and Learning Randy Bartels said. “The program allows schools to meet obligations specifically for grades K-4 who are considered economically disadvantaged.”
Created during the 2015-16 school year, the statewide AGR program is meant to help schools increase student academic performance. The program is funded through the 2017-19 state budget, and offers aid to participating districts through a per-pupil allotment, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website says.
The program encourages school districts to increase reading and math proficiency by holding one-to-one tutoring between a student and a licensed teacher, hiring instructional coaches for teachers, and keeping class sizes small while using small group instruction.
Marshall has been able to use all three of these strategies to support literacy and math standards, Bartels said.
The AGR Winter Report found that there was an increase in student achievement in math and reading for grades K-3 from the fall to the winter of this school year. The district’s goal is to have at least 90% of students in those grade levels at, above or approaching the standard benchmark level for math and reading.
For math standards, the only grade found to be under 90% of students near grade level is second grade, at 69%. For reading, 87.2% of first graders are at least approaching the benchmark while just 73.5% of second graders are, the report said.
Despite not reaching the district’s goals at every grade level, Marshall compares well to many surrounding districts at the local level, the report said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across the country have struggled trying to recover from significant decreases in math and reading proficiency. However, Marshall is showing from the AGR report that the district is trending in the right direction, with each grade showing improvement from fall to winter.
“Since COVID we implemented our new math and literacy program,” Bartels said. “They are standards-based which is really important. We also worked on the alignment of the curriculum and on the instructional practices.”