The Marshall School District saw an increase in its student achievement in math and reading in its youngest students in the first half of the 2022-23 school year, a report from the district said.

The Marshall Public School District approved the 2023 Winter Achievement Gap Reduction (AGR) Report at the Feb. 1 board meeting. That report is meant to measure student progress, and helps the district participate in a statewide program offering aid to participating districts.

