Waterloo students are pictured during lunch on Oct. 24 in the high school cafeteria, where all district student, ages 4 through 18, eat every day.

 Lauren Henning

The Waterloo School District is asking for a $590,000 referendum over the next three years in the April 4 election after a $700,000 referendum failed in the fall of 2022.

If the upcoming referendum passes, the funds will be used for retaining and attracting new staff, athletic programming, mental health services, field trips, annual building maintenance, transportation costs, teacher development, computer technology updates and others.

