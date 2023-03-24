The Waterloo School District is asking for a $590,000 referendum over the next three years in the April 4 election after a $700,000 referendum failed in the fall of 2022.
If the upcoming referendum passes, the funds will be used for retaining and attracting new staff, athletic programming, mental health services, field trips, annual building maintenance, transportation costs, teacher development, computer technology updates and others.
According to the school district, the Waterloo School District ranks among the highest high school DPI report card scores, higher than the surrounding districts of Marshall, Cambridge and Columbus. However, Waterloo ranks behind all of these districts in average teacher salary.
Due to the fall referendum failing, the district has already made approximately $150,000 in budget cuts, including eliminating all field trips, cutting the district’s HVAC service contract, reducing district office staffing, eliminating a food service position and reducing high school sports events.
According to Superintendent Brian Henning, if the April 4 referendum fails, further cuts would have to be made, likely starting with freezing classroom supply budgets. Other possible cuts include eliminating all middle school sports, removing microwaves and coffee makers in work spaces, eliminating a bus route and eliminating more staff and teachers.
If the referendum is approved, tax rates would increase approximately $60 for every $100,000 of equalized property value.