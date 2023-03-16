The Waterloo School District is inviting area residents to have coffee with Superintendent Brin Henning and a Community Open House with a spaghetti lunch in order to provide information about the $595,000 operational referendum set to be decided April 4 by district voters.
Coffee with Brian
Superintendent Brian Henning will host “Coffee with Brian” in the Community Room on these dates and times:
• Thursday, March 23 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
• Thursday, March 30, from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; and
• Monday, April 3, from 7:45-8:45 a.m.
Lunch with a tour
The district invites the public to attend a free spaghetti lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, April 2.
The challenges the district says it is facing include:
• Decreasing or inadequate state educational funding;
• Inflation impacting all Waterloo School District operations;
• Low population growth rate;
• Fewer young families entering the district; and
• Impact of the pandemic (ie: teacher and staffing shortages).
The Waterloo School Board voted for an Operating Expense Referendum Question on the Nov. 8, 2022 election ballot. Voters were asked: “Shall the Waterloo School District, Jefferson, Dodge and Dane Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $700,000 per year for the 2022-2023 school year through the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming and operating expenses?”
Voters rejected the question, prompting the administration to submit another question — approved by the board — for voters to consider a reduced amount in the April 4 operating referendum election:
“Shall the Waterloo School District, Jefferson, Dodge and Dane Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $590,000 per year for the 2023-2024 school year through the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming and operating expenses?”