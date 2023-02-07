A busy cafeteria
Waterloo students are pictured during lunch on Oct. 24 in the high school cafeteria, where all district student, ages 4 through 18, eat every day.

 Lauren Henning

The Waterloo School District is collecting unopened cereal boxes, in order to participate in a statewide contest to jumpstart community service and fight food insecurity. The contest involves involving setting cereal boxes up like dominos. 

The district is taking part in a Cereal Box Domino Challenge sponsored by Do Good Wisconsin, a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization.