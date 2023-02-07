The Waterloo School District is collecting unopened cereal boxes, in order to participate in a statewide contest to jumpstart community service and fight food insecurity. The contest involves involving setting cereal boxes up like dominos.
The district is taking part in a Cereal Box Domino Challenge sponsored by Do Good Wisconsin, a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization.
This contest was launched to promote Do Good Wisconsin’s philanthropic efforts in communities across Wisconsin, and was designed to engage youth in supporting their communities’ food pantries.
The Waterloo School District is collecting brand new, unopened cereal boxes until Feb. 17.
Waterloo School District has been holding a cereal drive to collect boxes of cereal to use for a domino fall contest. Schools are competing against other schools their size to collect the most cereal boxes and to create the best domino fall video.
The Waterloo School District then plans to donate its boxes of cereal boxes to the Waterloo/Marshall Food Pantry after filming its video.
Videos are being shared with Do Good Wisconsin in time for National Cereal Day on March 7, and the winning schools will receive recognition and a special trophy delivered to their schools from Do Good Wisconsin at later dates.
The goal is to collect 1,000 cereal boxes.
“Do Good Wisconsin’s mission is to highlight the great things happening in Wisconsin communities every single day. The Cereal Box Domino Challenge gives schools a chance to have fun, collaborate, and learn about philanthropy. We want students of every age to know that you’re never too young to have a positive influence on others,” said Do Good Wisconsin co-founder Eric Salzwedel.
Brand new, unopened cereal boxes may be dropped off at the PreK-8 Office (Door 9) at the Waterloo School District through Feb. 17. You can also donate at the Waterloo Piggly Wiggly and other local businesses.