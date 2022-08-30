Come celebrate 20 years of cheesemaking with Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC!
Meet the family, see the farm, and taste delicious cheeses and recipe applications featuring all of Crave Brothers cheeses. Along with a pig roast from Johnson Sausage!
Try Crave inspired treats from Curd Girl and Crawfish Junction food trucks and dessert from D-Bar Bakery featuring Crave Brothers award-winning Chocolate Mascarpone!
Participate in a Scavenger Hunt Farm Tour, a self-guided tour of the farm to learn about our state-of-the-art dairy technology and animal care.
The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm.
The Crave Brothers Farm and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses.
The Crave Family and team are happy to grant interviews and private tours of the farm and cheesemaking. Please let Roseanne Crave know during the RSVP if you 8/30/22, 12:23 PM Crave Brothers 20th Anniversary are interested in an interview! Private tours are available prior to the dinner or can be scheduled at a separate time.