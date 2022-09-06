August 8, 1937 - August 30, 2022 Woodruff, WI - Anna Mae Else, age 85 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Anna was cared for at the end of her life by the wonderful and compassionate workers at Seasons of Life Hospice Center in Woodruff, WI, where she adopted most of the workers and became an honorary mom to them all.

Anna Mae Else (Clark) was born on August 8, 1937, in Mayville, WI to Amasa and Leona Clark. She graduated from Juneau High School in 1955. Anna married Harold R. Else on June 18, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville, WI.

