August 8, 1937 - August 30, 2022 Woodruff, WI - Anna Mae Else, age 85 went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Anna was cared for at the end of her life by the wonderful and compassionate workers at Seasons of Life Hospice Center in Woodruff, WI, where she adopted most of the workers and became an honorary mom to them all.
Anna Mae Else (Clark) was born on August 8, 1937, in Mayville, WI to Amasa and Leona Clark. She graduated from Juneau High School in 1955. Anna married Harold R. Else on June 18, 1960, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville, WI.
Anna enjoyed being a mom and a farmer in Waterloo, WI where Harold was a Service Manager at Stokes Chevrolet. Anna cherished her time with her children Allison and Curtis. Anna enjoyed life on their hobby farm, outside of Waterloo, where she raised Muscovy ducks and tended to her gardening and flowers. Anna enjoyed working at Jim’s Cheese Pantry in Waterloo for years. She also was an Administrative Professional at Brandt, Inc. in Watertown and as an Administrative Professional at McKay Nursery in Waterloo. For many years Anna was a loyal member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Later in life Anna and Harold moved to Woodruff, where they enjoyed their adventures visiting Lake Superior, road trips and fishing. Anna loved the fall colors of northern Wisconsin. She delighted in being a grandmother to her grandson Justin often volunteering at the local school. Anna enjoyed polka dancing with Harold, listening to Charlie Pride, Barry Manilow and watching old movies. Anna loved to do crafts in the after-school program with her sister Sarah. She loved meeting and chatting with nearby sisters Tess, Janice, and "Sarah" reminiscing about their lives. For family, including her sisters Alene, Lila, "Bonnie," and brother Lynn, that lived further away. Anna stayed in touch with letters and phone calls. Anna also enjoyed chatting with almost anyone she ran into leaving them smiling as she left. Anna always tried to stay connected to her family and remembered all her nieces and nephews’ birthdays with a card. Anna was a proud member of Peace Lutheran Church in Arbor Vitae. Anna took great comfort in her visits with Pastor Rathjen who would sing hymns and offer prayers at her bedside.
Anna is survived by her daughter Allison (Deb Day) Else; son Curtis Else; grandson Justin (Katherine Rose); granddaughter Emily Wunderlich (Lukas Levy); great granddaughter Remy; Anna’s sisters Bonnie (Edward) Hahn; Tess (Chuck) Schaller; Janice (Marvin) Borth; Sarah (Elmer) Graveen. And many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Harold; brother Lynn (Carol) Clark and Lloyd, who died as an infant from pneumonia; sisters Alene (Lee) Reinhart and Lila (Charles) Lehman; one nephew and many cousins.
