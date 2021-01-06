February 6, 1960 - December 22, 2020
Merrill, WI - Our Loving Mother
Katherine Hulda Kohls, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home in Merrill, WI on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1960 in Beaver Dam, WI to the late Alvin and Doris Kohls. Doris divorced her first husband and later re-married Harvey Duessler, who became a wonderful stepfather to Doris' children.
Kathy loved her family deeply, even though life got in the way sometimes. She enjoyed music, flowers, gardening, baking, and playing games. Kathy also liked to sing, dance, watch movies and many other things. She had a knack for adopting pets, especially the scruffy ones, but loved them all. Above all things, she loved to be with her children and grandchildren. Kathy enjoyed teaching everyone the things she was taught as a young girl. On November 3, 2020, she was diagnosed with Metastatic Small Cell Carcinoma, but didn't find out the extent of it until December 4, 2020. Kathy started treatments right away with a positive outlook and high hopes to be here longer with her family. Sadly, it was not as long as we all had hoped. She will be loved and missed forever!
Kathy is survived by her two daughters: Lorraine (Tim) Mosher and Lucinda (Dave) Fraki, six grandchildren: Blake, Amythyst, Keith, Brooke, Aiden and Kyle, along with two step-grandchildren: Samantha and Christopher. She is also survived by her siblings: Edward (Linda), Diane (Craig), Cindy (Steve), Vicky and Susan, her step-siblings: Debra (Don), Steven and Dean (Sue) and an abundance of extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alvin and Doris, stepfather: Harvey, son: John Adams, stepbrother: Dale and her great niece: Abbigail.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 226 East Madison Street, Waterloo, WI 53594 at 2pm, with the visitation starting at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Kathy's daughter, Lorraine Mosher, N2530 Daytona Drive, Merrill, WI 54452, for service expenses.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are encouraged and may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
