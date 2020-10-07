Walter H. Hensler

May 4, 1931 - October 2, 2020
Waterloo, WI- Walter Hensler, of Waterloo passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Walter was born on May 4, 1931 in the Town of Portland, the son of Emil and Vera (Doschadis) Hensler. Born and raised to be a young man on a farm with his parents until the age of 19. At that time his parents quit farming and moved to the city of Waterloo. Walter started working for Zibell Mechanical, and started learning the trades of plumbing, electrical, and HVAC. During his employment he was in the Wisconsin National Guard. He was drafted from there and served two years during the Korean War in the United States Military Armed Forces, from February 1952 and released February 1954. Upon release from service, he then continued his employment with Zibell Mechanical. He got indentured at MATC to a five year apprenticeship plumbing training program. On August 20, 1955 he married Shirley Poetter at United Church of Christ in Reeseville, and the couple enjoyed 61 years of marriage before her passing in 2017. In June of 1956 Walter was asked by the State of Wisconsin to serve on MATC Watertown Joint Apprenticeship Committee. He served on this committee for 45 years. He also served on St. John Church council from 1961 to 1970. During this same time he took a special course in ICS in business management. In May 1961 he received his master's plumbing license. He remained employed at Zibell's until October of 1972. Walter and Shirley formed their own company, PEACH INC, plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning. In 1998 he received an award by the State of Wisconsin for the many years of dedication and service to MATC. In January of 2001 Walter was inducted into the State of Wisconsin Apprenticeship Division Hall of Fame. Walter was a state certified installer and service tech, member of (Associated Blars & Contractors) Better Business Bureau, Wisconsin Association of plumbing, heating, and cooling contractors. He remained owning and operating PEACH INC until May of 2002. Walter and his wife retired at this time. In the summer months he mowed the lawn at Oak Hill Cemetery until 2012. He and Shirley traveled to many different states and countries in Europe. The Hensler and Poetter ancestry are from the same town and areas of Germany of which is now a part of Poland.
Walter is survived by his sons Dale Hensler and Marcus (Ellen) Hensler, 2 grandsons Louis and Addison, 2 sisters Bernice (Hans) Dunneisen and Bonnie Filter, and brother David (Jeanine) Hensler. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Ruth Henning, brother Wayne Hensler, 2 half-brothers Robert and Marlin Hensler, and half-sister Margaret Strauss.
A funeral service for Walter will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
