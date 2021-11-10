Robert L. Wollin

July 13, 1947 - October 30, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Robert Lyle Wollin, 74, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully surrounded by the people he loves most at the Veterans Hospital in Madison on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Robert was born on July 13, 1947 to Lyle and Doris (Hornickel) Wollin. He married the love of his life Kathleen Rood on July 26, 1969 and was a devoted husband for 52 years. Robert had a passion for animals, especially their dog Puffy. He enjoyed attending his grandsons sporting events and rarely missed a game or school function. Robert was truly a family man and demonstrated core values in everything he did. Family always came first to Robert. He was also devoted care giver to his wife and a hero to his children and grandson. He was Superman to a lot of his family and friends. He also had a love for John Deere Tractors and we're at peace knowing that he is up in Heaven tearing up the fields with "Elvira" playing on his radio.
Robert is survived by his wife Kathleen, 2 daughters Melissa (Phil Green), Carrie (Forrest Georgilles), and grandson who was his pride and joy, Landin Wollin, and 3 sisters Joan (Tom) Sanderson, Pam (Kendal) Lemke, and Sue (Ed) Kasten. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and special nephew Brad Sanderson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Holy Family Parish- Marshall Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, November 18, 2021 and also at the church on Friday from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials in Robert's honor can be made to the Watertown Humane Society or the Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters Inc.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family.