April 25, 1941 - December 21, 2020
Waterloo, WI - Dale L. Wetzel, 79, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison from a heart attack after fighting a three-year battle with cancer.
A private family service will be held at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Mark's Ev. Lutheran Church or School. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Dale was born in rural Watertown to Lester and Leona (nee Dobrick) Wetzel on April 25, 1941. He was a life long member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He graduated from St. Mark's Grade School and Watertown High School, class of 1959. In 1999, Dale married Ellyn Luther at St. Mark's. They enjoyed a total of 36 years as best friends. Dale worked for Lindberg Hevi-Duty and United Van Lines. Later, he was co-owner of D&D Mail Contractors. In retirement until now, Dale worked for Archie Monuments. He enjoyed playing the accordion in many area bands after high school. He also liked to play cards, especially Sheepshead and Texas Hold'em.
Dale loved to duck hunt with his long-time friend, Chuck Brumm, either at the Mud Lake Marsh or on the Mississippi River. Both of them served on committees for the Watertown Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. Dale, his son Jeff, and brother Ken enjoyed turkey and deer hunting in the Hollandale area where they made many new friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ellie Luther-Wetzel; children, Jeff (Bonnie) Wetzel and Andrea Brickman; and step-daughter, Amy (Tony) Hilliard. Dale was "Grandpa" to Bobbi-Jo, Ben (Barb), and Lindsey Wetzel, and Sara Brickman. He was "Papa" to step-grandchildren, Tyler, Mackenna (Curtis Haberman), and Camryn Schwartz. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Dolly Wetzel, Sandie (Dick) Foskett, and Carole Riege as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don (Jan) Wetzel and Ken Wetzel; and brothers-in-law, Roger Riege and Fred Luther.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Terry Turke for his guidance down the unknown road of cancer.
Dale was a kind, gentle man who is now free from pain and with the Lord.
Rest in peace, you are loved "GEEZ" (Old Geezer).
