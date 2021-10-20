August 30, 1936 - October 16, 2021
Columbus, WI - Lois E. Jacob, 85, of Columbus died peacefully on Saturday morning, October 16th, 2021 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.
She was born on August 30th, 1936 in the Town of Medina, Wisconsin, daughter of the late James Sr. and Eunice (Fisch) Jacob. Lois was employed at the Wisconsin Porcelain in Sun Prairie for 40+ years until the time of her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo, and bowling (in her younger years). Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and pets.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Rudy) Jeschke of Columbus; two grandchildren: Kara (Michael) Weiss of Plain, and Travis Jeschke of Madison; four great grandchildren: Logan Weiss, Lydia Weiss, Cayson Weiss, and Hadlee Weiss. She is further survived by her brothers and sister: Betty Behm of Johnson Creek, James Jacob of Lake Mills, Harry (Deb) Jacob of Marshall; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: David Bakken of Marshall, Jerry Karstaedt of Kiel, and Judy Jacob of Jefferson. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Vicky, six brothers: Jerome, Earl, Sylvester, Russell, Jerry, infant brother, three sisters: Phyllis, Judy, and Sally, brother-in-law: William, and sisters-in-law: Judy and Jeanette.
Funeral services for Lois will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo with the Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00pm until the time of the service.
Lois's family would like to thank Dr. Collins, the staff at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie, and the nursing staff at Agrace Hospice (especially Kevin K. and Sarah Y.).
Lois will be dearly missed by those who were blessed to have known her.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.