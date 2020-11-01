December 28, 1938 - October 28, 2020
Beaver Dam, WI - Donna M. Duley, age 81 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Watertown Health Care Center.
Donna was born in Watertown on December 28, 1938, the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Stelse) Wegner. On May 25, 1957 she was united in marriage to Robert Filter, who preceded her in death in 2001. On September 19, 2010, she was united in marriage to Ralph Duley at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Donna was an office manager for Archie Monuments for over 40 years. Traveling and playing cards were activities she loved, along with the occasional casino visit. She also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Packers and Badgers. Family, especially her children and grandchildren, were most important to her, as was her church. She was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo for over 50 years before becoming a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ralph Duley of Beaver Dam; children, Jeffrey (Jill) Filter of Reedsburg and Kristie (Chris) Detert of Lake Mills; step-children, Doug (Char) Duley of Muskego, Bruce (Sue) Duley of Minneapolis, and Cindy (Jeff) Beal of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Nicole (Blaine), Kinsey, and Kaylor (Mitch); step-grandchildren, Danielle (David), Leah, Stephanie (Logan), Caitlyn (Teddy), Andrew (Stephanie), Erika, Jason (Hallie), Alyssa, and Emily; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally (James) Steffen of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert; sister, Jean; and other relatives.
Visitation for Donna will be on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 413 E. Madison St., Waterloo, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Burial will take place at Washington Cemetery, town of Portland. The family is asking those in attendance wear a mask if possible.
If desired, memorials in Donna's name may be directed to St. Stephen's Building Fund or St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
