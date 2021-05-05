January 1, 1930 - April 30, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Irene G. Detert, 91, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Highland House Waterloo.
Irene was born January 1, 1930 to Emil and Grace (Taylor) Heiman in Marshall. At the age of 16, she moved to Waterloo and graduated from Waterloo High School in 1948.
She married Herbert Detert on August 12, 1950 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Waterloo. They celebrated 61 years of marriage. Irene worked alongside her husband on their dairy farm. She gardened, canned (especially asparagus spears), she also loved her flowers and was a great cook. She was a member of Dorcas at St. John's. Irene had the opportunity to travel, spend winters in Arizona, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Irene is survived by her children, Delight (Harland) Walker of Waterloo and Steven (Mamie) Detert of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Rebecca (Josh) Gotham, Megan (Macord) Johnson, Travis (Shannon) Walker, Derek (Erika) Detert, Kendra Detert, and Kelli Detert; 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Herb, and sister Lorriane Weidemann.
A funeral service for Irene will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Pastor Chris Esmay presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until time of service. Burial will take place immediately at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Heartfelt thanks to Highland House for the 4 years of wonderful care they gave Irene. Also a thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion given to Irene over the last couple of years.
Memorials in Irene's honor to Highland House 161 Goehl Road Waterloo, WI 53594 or Rainbow Hospice.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
