August 29, 1932 - February 20, 2021
Marshall, WI - Beatrice A. Rockhill, 88, of Marshall, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Sienna Crest in Marshall.
Beatrice was born on August 29, 1932 in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Duckert) Kroneman. She married Everett Rockhill on March 12, 1955 at Marshall United Methodist Church, and the couple enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2008. She was a lifelong active member at Marshall United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school, and being a part of the Eveready Circle. She was a member of the Marshall Historical Society for many years. Beatrice grew up on a farm and considered herself a farm girl at heart. In her free time she enjoyed baking and taking care of her beautiful flowers in her garden. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Beatrice is survived by her children: Joyce Rockhill; Doug (Shelley Snow) Rockhill; and David (Kathy) Rockhill. 7 grandchildren: Terry Gruchow; Josh Rockhill (Tina Melton); Andrew Rockhill; Megan Rockhill (Nick Ives); Ryan (Zoe) Rockhill; Katie Meyer; Lexi Meyer, 9 Great-grandchildren, and sisters-in-law Wanda Terry and Sharon Kroneman. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Richard and Kenneth "Sam" Kroneman.
A private family funeral service for Beatrice will be held at Marshall United Methodist Church with Pastor Heidi Loomis and Pastor Penny Dahl presiding. A public burial will take place at 12:00pm on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Medina Cemetery in Marshall.
Memorials in Beatrice's honor to Sienna Crest and Marshall United Methodist Church would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
