October 16, 1937 - September 25, 2020
Waterloo, WI- Daniel Meyer 82, of Waterloo passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center, surrounded by his loving family.
Daniel was born on Oct. 16, 1937 in St. Ann, WI the son of Raymond and Gertrude (Hanke) Meyer. He married the love of his life Barbara Printz on April 20, 1963 and the couple enjoyed 57 years together. Daniel was proud of his education which included: Manitowoc Co. Teachers College, UW-Oshkosh B.S. Degree in Elementary Ed., University of Northern Colorado Master's Degree in School Administration, UW-Wisconsin certified for District Administration and Cornell University in Labor Negotiations. He first started his career as a school teacher and then Waterloo Elementary Principal and later became the District Administrator. After teaching, Daniel worked at Perry Printing for eighteen years, working in Human Resources and later becoming the Vice President of Human Resources. Daniel enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul, delivering Meals on Wheels and substitute teaching in his retirement. Daniel loved spending his free time on his son's farm. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and he will be missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Survivors include: wife Barbara; Children Tom (Misti), Bill (Katherine), Lynn (Dave) Werderits and David (Brenda); 9 grandchildren Gerid, Trevor (Cassie), Logan, Alyssa, Tanner, Austin, Nick, Trent and Soljin; great grandchild Owen. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Kenneth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Family Parish Waterloo at 12:00 on Friday ,Oct. 2, 2020 with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The family has requested that all who attend the service please wear a mask.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an on-line condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
