Magdalene Theresa Sippel

Magdalene Theresa (Stork) Sippel, 91, of Fall River/Waterloo, died peacefully on July 1, 2020, at The Meadows of Fall River Assisted Living Facility.
Magdalene was born in Paxico, Kansas on Sept. 13, 1928, the daughter of August and Catherine (Meinhardt) Stork. She was a graduate of Paxico High School and later continued her studies in bookkeeping and accounting, taking night classes at Milwaukee Technical School. While volunteering at a USO dance she met and fell in love with a Wisconsin soldier stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas who shared her love of dancing and the Catholic faith. On June 10, 1950 she married Charles John Sippel Sr. at Holy Name Catholic Church in Topeka, Kansas.
Together with her husband, Magdalene lived and raised their family in several areas including, Japan, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Wisconsin. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Bachman Furniture in Milwaukee. She was known and loved for an incredible work ethic, her love of raising a family, gardening, cooking, baking, hot coffee, and always having room for extras at her dinner table. You never left her home cold, hungry, or in need of a prayer.
She enjoyed many retirement years beginning in 1983 in both the Cherokee Village and Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas areas before moving back to Wisconsin in 2001 to make Waterloo her home and to be near family. She enjoyed being involved in church liturgical ministries, local American Legion and Veterans Auxiliary’s, and was an avid reader.
Magdalene is survived by four daughters and two sons, Catherine (Keith) Peterson, Columbus, Wisconsin; Charles Jr. (Helen) Sippel, Harrison, Arkansas; Anthony Sippel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Dalene Hardison, Jefferson, North Carolina; Angela (William) Haissig, Beaufort, South Carolina; Michele "Kelly" (Alan) Miller, Waterloo, Wisconsin; one sister, Joan (Robert) Sterbenz, Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving spouse, Charles; a daughter, Joanie; son-in-law, Clarence Hardison; and three brothers and one sister, Francis (Sylvia) Stork, August (Millie) Stork, MaryAnn (Gerald) Wagner, and Melvin Stork.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at St. Jerome Parish with Fr. Garrett Kau presiding and Fr. Andrew Haissig con-celebrating. To help protect the health and safety of extended loved ones during the Coronavirus funeral attendance is limited to family. Burial will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Newberry, Kansas.
Memorial donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (online memorial fund in Magdalene's name available).
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the loving staff at The Meadows of Fall River and to Patti and James of Communion to the Homebound of St. Jerome's Catholic Church.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
