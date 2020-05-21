Hope Epstein, age 64, of Madison, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.
She left behind, her fiancé, Duane Gilchrist of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.; mother, Lenore Epstein of Sun Prairie.; sister, Adrienne (Tom) Evans of Little Rock, Arkansas.; brother, Eric (Patsy) Epstein of Reeseville; nieces and nephews, Jessica (Gary) Hellenbrand of Cambridge, Weston (Alice Smith) Epstein of Fitchburg, Jennifer (Joseph) Alvarez of Grafton, Paulette Epstein of Detroit, Michigan, and Tommy (Tori Scott) Evans of Little Rock, Arkansas; and great-nieces, Lily Alvarez and Mallory and Vanessa Hellenbrand.
Hope was preceded in death by her father, A. James Epstein.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.