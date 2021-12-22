Waterloo, WI - Joyce C. Henning, 76, of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
Joyce was born on December 21, 1944 in Janesville, the daughter of Ernest and Luella (Telstad) Zieroth. She married the love of her life Vernon Henning in August of 1988 and the couple enjoyed 33 years of marriage. In Joyce's free time she enjoyed spending time up north, camping, scratch off lottery tickets, gardening, and hosting family reunions. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her husband, son Myron (Lynn) McMahon, daughter Sonja Jesberger, grandson Justin McMahon, great-grandchildren Audrey and Noah McMahon. Sisters Rosie Phillipps, Barb (Brian) Schleif, brother Ernest "Sonnie" Zieroth. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Pauline Boese, Mary Parmalee, Elmer "Butch" Zieroth, 3 children: Lisa McMahon, Monica McMahon, Billy Hamilton, grandson Brent Arthur Jesberger, brother-in-law Bill Phillipps, sister-in-law Evelyn Zieroth, and her second husband Gary Hamilton.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Henning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.