Mark A. Paape

October 8, 1950 - October 8, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Mark Adrian Paape, age 71, Waterloo, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 8, 2021, doing what he loved to do with family.
He was born on October 8, 1950 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, a son of the late William and Barbara (Lindhout) Paape. The family moved to Wisconsin in 1965 and Mark graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1968. Mark followed in his father's footsteps by beginning his career at Sears where he became one of the first mechanics in the Madison location, then later became one of their most knowledgeable service repair men on the road. He retired from Sears after 36 years. Shortly after, he started his own business, "Airport Repair," which he operated for about 15 years. Mark was the "MacGyver" of all mechanics. There wasn't much he couldn't fix or build. Along with his passion for fixing things was his love for Christ. He was a member of St John's Evangelical "Newville" Lutheran Church, in Waterloo, Wisconsin. There he served on the Church Committee and later the Cemetery Committee. He volunteered to mow the church and two cemeteries for many years and was currently mowing for St. Paul Evangelical Church and School in Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
Mark was a devoted, loving father. He always made time for his children and instilled his passions and life lessons in them. He brought joy and love to everyone that knew him. He enjoyed everything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, trapping, woodworking and gardening with family. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include, four children, Nathan of Montello, Wisconsin; Karen (Aaron) Zellmer of Waterloo, Wisconsin; David (Renee) of West Bend, Wisconsin; Steven (Nichole) of Waterloo, Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren; four brothers, Richard (Susan) of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin; Kurt (Marge) of Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Daniel (Kristen) of Waterloo, Wisconsin; Lance (Debbie) of Sparta, Wisconsin; Cheryl Seldal (mother of children) of Montello, Wisconsin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 with Visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the Service following at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical "Newville" Lutheran Church with Pastors Douglas Tomhave and Kevin Hundley officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. John Newville Cemetery.