Marshall, WI - June R. Ward, 88, of Marshall, was called home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
June was born on June 7, 1933 in Watertown, the daughter of Otto and Emma (Prietz) Rollert. June was the youngest of 6 girls, and 2nd youngest of 10 siblings. She married Arthur Ward on September 8, 1951 in Waterloo, WI and the couple enjoyed 63 years of marriage before his passing in 2014. She will be greatly missed by many but definitely remembered for her caring, hardworking nature; working many years in health care and raising seven children, her many hobbies; competitive card playing, baking perfect pies, making countless crafts, and volunteering.
June is survived by her children: Tom, Linda (Bob) Wise, Daniel, Dennis (Kris), David (Kendra), and Doug (Wendy) Ward, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Her sister Myrtle "Myrt" (Rollert) Jahnz, and brother Edwin "Eddie" Rollert, and many other family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter: Paula Jean, a grandson: Keith Ward, siblings: Norma Jingles, Harold McGovern, Lester "Butch" Rollert, Pearl Cook, Ellen "Ellie" Lampone, Gloria "Dottie" Dautermann & Robert "Bobby" Rollert.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00pm on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Marshall United Methodist Church in Marshall, with Pastor Heide Loomis presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 4:00pm until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff at St Mary's Hospital, SSM Health, and the Marshall EMS.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
