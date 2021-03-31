Quintina "Tina" R. Fahrow

March 18, 2021
Waterloo, WI - On Thursday, March 18th, 2021, Quintina Ruth Fahrow, 58 (nee Hulsizer) of Waterloo, Wisconsin, lost her six year battle with Cancer, which she had fought with courage and determination. She spent that time fortifying her Family, Extended Family, and Friends, old and new. Always reaching out for the new, while prizing and nurturing her flock of know.
She is preceded in death by her loving Father, John Hulsizer, who perpetuated his love of music to her, she would recount, by the many hours of her childhood spent with him listening to Musicals on his prized turntable and stereo. A passion she has passed on to all her children. She is also preceded in death, by her Grandson, Kenneth Scott Roberts, by her Mother, Jennifer (nee Ball), and Mother-in-Law, Esther Fahrow (nee Coryell).
She is survived by her loving husband of fourteen years, Richard Fahrow, daughters, Tamra (Gregory) Roberts, Elizabeth Wussow, Elizabeth (Robert) Ellis, and sons, Matthew Wussow, Zachary (Kyla) Wussow, and Jason Fahrow. Siblings, David (Elizabeth) Hulsizer, Janet (August) Krueger, Steven (Lora) Hulsizer, Michael (Sharon) Hulsizer, Joseph (Jennie) Hulsizer, Eric Hulsizer, Lynn (Douglas) Reynolds, and William (Kim) Fahrow. Many Nieces and Nephews, Grandchildren, Great Grandchild, and Father-in-Law George Fahrow, 94. She Loved, all..
Tina attended University Wisconsin Madison with a talent and passion for the logic of Mathematics, which she would love to use to torture family and friends on 'Game Nite' with family favorites, or the latest challenges son Zachary, or other would bring to the table. She loved a new challenge, and would always join in singing, dancing, laughing, and the workings of life.
Tina brought her fortified work ethic everywhere with her, and throughout her Careers Life. She made many friends along that path. She would end her Career at American Family Insurance Headquarters in Madison, performing her skills and logic, assisting the everchanging landscape of Payroll Department, integrating with her inexhaustible efforts, and friendships made there.
Throughout her lifetime she was active in numerous Charities, Child Foster Care, multiple Church Organizations, Choirs, and Cancer Support Groups. She also participated in multiple Cancer Research Studies in several states to try and help defeat G.I.S.T. and other Cancers.
After years of exhausting all standards of treatment, she returned for care to the comfort and love of her own home and family. Surrounded by her children and loving husband.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life to he held on April 10th, 2021 at Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, Wisconsin, at 1200 pm. Family visitation beginning at 1100 am, with Reception (allowing) to follow the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to GIST Cancer Research Fund (GCRF) are requested. There will be a dedication of a Pedestrian Bench, at the Jefferson County Dog Park, in her honor, so that we may rest.
Tina's vibrance of life will be remembered and cherished by all she knew. Tina's Family would like to thank everyone for their help and kindness during this time of loss. Please commit a Random Act of Kindness, in her honor..
For those unable to attend her Memorial, if you wish to receive her Memorial Bookmark please email your mailing address to Richard at... 'rfahrow@gmail.com'
As Tina would be fond of saying, "Choose Your Battles..."
