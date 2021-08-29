June 27, 1935 - August 25, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Jane R. (Hein) Moldenhauer, 86, Lake Mills, completed her journey to eternal life on Wednesday, August
25, 2021 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.
She was born on June 27, 1935 in Milford, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Clara (Steinel) Hein, the 11th sibling of fourteen children.
She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1952.
Jane married Jerry Moldenhauer on August 7, 1954 at the Methodist Church in Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
Jane's early career include cooking and waitressing at Hartung's Supper Club in Pipersville and in 1964 joined the original waitstaff at the opening of the Fireside Supper Club in Fort Atkinson. It was appropriate the last 2 weeks of her life were spent in the Fireside Family Suite at Rainbow Hospice.
On September 24, 1968 Jane and Jerry along with her twin sister, Jean Zimmermann and husband Don opened the Pine Knoll Supper Club which they owned and operated for 42 years.
Jane enjoyed golfing, card playing and baking. She was well known for "Jane's" Cracker Jacks and Double Chocolate Cookie Cakes at Christmas time, and especially for her milk chocolate cake with fudge frosting, an annual favorite for family birthdays and dessert at the Hein Family reunions. Jane also cherished the company and friendships gained through the many years of being in business, including many longtime Pine Knoll employees and customers who became just like family.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Jerry; their three sons, Mark (Joan) Moldenhauer, Bradley Moldenhauer, Danny Moldenhauer; and as Mom always referred to as her fourth son, James Arnold, seven grandchildren: Jeremy Zimmerman, Brandon (Stephanie) Zimmerman, Kevin Moldenhauer, Caitlin (Rolland) Baburam, Andrew Moldenhauer, Heather Schallow and Melanie (Christopher) Schoofs; four great-grandchildren: Kadie Zimmerman, Anara Moldenhauer, Kira Moldenhauer and Evelyn Schoofs; one brother, Don (Nancy) Hein; five sisters, her twin, Jean (Don) Zimmermann, Mary Marshall, Pearl Christensen, Faye Dolan, Donna (Richard) Powell; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death were four brothers, James Hein, Phil Hein, Marv Hein, Carroll "Kelly" Hein, and three sisters, Elaine Hein, Joyce Schuld and Ione Larson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Claussen Funeral Home.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. at the funeral home until the time of service.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice or the charity of one's choice.
The family would like to thank Bedrock Healthcare in Watertown, Watertown Regional Medical Center, Fort Memorial Hospital, Johnson Creek UW Cancer Center, and Rainbow Hospice for their loving care given to Jane. A special "Thank You" to neighbor Barbara Patchett for her heartfelt care and support no matter what time of the day or night she was called on. Your friendship will remain in our family forever