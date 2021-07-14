August 11, 1938 - July 10, 2021
Springfield, IL - Sandra Jean Reed, 82, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. She was born on August 11, 1938 to Oliver and Annie Walker Richards, and they preceded her in death. She married Robert L. Reed and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1982.
She is survived by two children: Stacey (Michael) Siebert of Springfield, Scott (Carrie) Reed of Marshall, WI, eight grandchildren, Kendra, Heather and Jessica Jones, Bobby and Zachary Reed and Ryan, Ali and Ashley Seibert; thirteen great-grandchildren, one sister, Carol (Robert) Bortmess of Springfield, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one son, Brent Reed, and two brothers, Butch and Bruce.
Sandra worked at the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling.
Visitation: 10:30 am - 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield, with Chaplain Tim Haworth officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
