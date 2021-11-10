Margaret G. (Hanke) Krueger

January 4, 1924 - November 1, 2021
Marshall, WI - Margaret G. Krueger (Maggie), 97, of Marshall, went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Sienna Crest in Marshall.
Maggie was born on January 4, 1924, in Watertown, the daughter of Emil and Anna (Plambeck) Hanke. She married the love of her life Edward Krueger on August 9, 1941 in Watertown, and the couple enjoyed 60 years of marriage before his passing in 2001. She was a lifelong active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was a part of the Lydian Society. She enjoyed dancing, singing, playing cards, and truly loved nannying for several families in the Marshall area. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Music is something Maggie enjoyed thoroughly. Her toes were always tapping to the music, in fact into her final days, stories of dance hall days and singing songs with those who visited brought a smile to her and her loved ones faces.
Maggie is survived by her children: Stan (Peggy) Krueger; Roger Krueger; James (Peggy) Krueger; Lois Filenius; Linda (Philip) Meli; and Rosemary (Allen) Reeves. 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, 2 step great-grandchildren, 4 step great-great grandchildren, and her sisters Evelyn Schwock and Shirley Hein. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Edward Jr, daughter Lucille Thom, and 3 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marshall with Rev. Thomas Kutz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Medina Cemetery in Marshall.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Sienna Crest and Agrace Hospice for the care and compassion given to Maggie.
Maggie would frequently sing the German song "Du Du Liegst Mir Im Herzen" - "You, you are in my heart."
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.