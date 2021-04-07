Richard J. "Dick" Kiesow

March 29, 2021
Waterloo/Windsor, WI - Richard James"Dick"Kiesow, born September 25, 1945, of Windsor, WI, passed into eternal life on March 29, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital after a brief medical illness. Rich valued family, faith, and a spirit that expressed a positive passion to live life to its fullest, even in the adversity of health. He celebrated successes. He was raised in a small community of Waterloo, WI, with loving parents of Albert and Lorraine Kiesow. He graduated from Waterloo High School and furthered his education with a BA degree at Whitewater University. His career in business was associated with printing companies; UniRoyal, Perry Printing, and Royal Communication Groups, as a Customer Service Representative. In retirement, Richard continued work at the UW Health, University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, associated with Environmental Services.
Richard is survived by his wife, Annette (Motl) Kiesow, of over 50 years marriage, with a shared fidelity, and unconditional worthiness of parenting three children, Gregory, Mark and Jennifer, among foster children.
Richard had a passion for competition in all sports; (setting his best record in track) and enjoyed leisure sporting events with his grandchildren. Rich was a semi-pro enthusiast for angler fishing; boat and ice fishing, on the lakes of Madison and in the north woods. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer, Brewers, and UW Badger fan. Card playing was an inherent love, and shaking a game of dice at Christmas family gatherings was to be debated.
To those who loved him, and those from the past, he is now survived by his wife, Annette; son, Gregory R. Kiesow (Brittney Travnick) and granddaughter, Quinn Kiesow of Cary, IL, a son, Mark J. (Jill) Kiesow and granddaughter, Claire Kiesow of Evansville; daughter, Jennifer Jo (Kris) Hahn and grandson, Kristopher Hahn and granddaughter, Kaitlyn Hahn of Deerfield. Kindred family members include Barbara and Don Pache, Richard and Rhonda Motl, Michael and Wendy Motl, Rhonda and Jerry Neuberger, Bucholtz (Kiesow) family, and kin. James and Donna Larrabee and family, Wayne and (deceased Barbara) Moungey, with extended family, others, include the Zickert families and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2l5 Milwaukee St., Waterloo, on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4:00 PM, with a vigil/wake service at 7:00 pm in church, with Covid 19 restrictions.
A Mass of Christian Burial, private family gathering, on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM, Holy Family Parish, with Father Jorge Miramontes presiding, Concelebrant, Father M. Radowicz.
Interment will follow service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, with a restricted (Covid 19) luncheon served at the church for closure.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to the "Madison Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries" or the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, 605 Main St., DeForest, WI, where Rich enjoyed a fun time with friends playing "Sheepshead". We encourage you to share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.