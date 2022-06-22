Carol Catherine Breunig

February 14, 1938 - June 14, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie

Breunig, Carol Catherine (Skalitzky), passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 after a brief illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Donations in her memory may be made to Sacred Hearts School, Sun Prairie.

