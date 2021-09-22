June 9, 1932 - September 1, 2021
Arbor Vitae, WI - Harold R. Else, age 89 of Arbor Vitae, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 1st at Clement J. Zablocki Veteran Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. Harold was born June 9, 1932 in Watertown, WI the son of Arthur and Christine Else. Harold proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He married Anna Mae Clark on June 18, 1960 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Reeseville, WI,
He worked for Stokes Chevrolet in Waterloo, WI for 27 years. Harold was active in the VFW and served as Post Commander in Waterloo and Woodruff and served the Veterans Service Commission Committee and on the Arbor Vitae Planning Committee.
Harold loved polka music and dancing; playing the concertina and loved cars, especially Chevrolets. Enjoyed being outdoors and mowing his lawn. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and Packer games.
He is survived by his wife Anna Else and by his daughter Allison (Deb Day) Else and Curtis Else and by his grandchildren Emily (Lukas Levy) Wunderlich, Justin (Kathryn) Else and Brittany Suchomel and by great grandchild Remy Wunderlevy and by many nieces, nephews and friends. Harold and Anna were surrounded by great community members including Veterans and concertina music group.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers Lester and Franklin Else.
Memorial Services for Harold will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com
