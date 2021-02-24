March 9, 1956 - February 15, 2021
Marshall, WI - Dale M. Heiman, age 64, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born on March 9, 1956 in Madison, son to Marvin and Arlene (Zickert) Heiman. Dale graduated from Marshall High School and was most proud of his service in the United States Marine Corp. He enjoyed watching Packer and Badger games, and family gatherings. He is survived by his sister, Kristie Young; nieces Tammy (Phillip), Trisha (Michelle), Tina (Chris), Sarah and his nephew Todd. He also leaves behind many great nieces and nephews. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Gary and Larry. A private family service will be held in the spring. Memorials may be made to The High Ground Veterans Memorial Park W7031 Ridge Rd. Neillsville, WI 54456.Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 1310 Emerald Terrace Sun Prairie (608) 837-9054 Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
