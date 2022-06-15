Kathryn M. "Kate" Marty

April 29, 2008 - June 6, 2022
Waterloo, WI - Kathryn Mary Marty passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, as a result of a UTV accident. She was only 14.
Kathryn (Kate #17) was born on April 29, 2008, in Madison, WI and lived in Waterloo, WI with her parents, Paul N. And Mary P. (Hendricks) Marty, and older sister, Grace.
Kate touched a lot of people in her short life and her personality was larger than life. It didn't matter where you were, you knew when Kate was in the house. She had a beautiful smile, contagious laughter, and spunk. She was strong willed and absolutely fearless, yet kind and loving to all.
Kate was a talented softball player and devoted a lot of her free time to the sport. She played club softball with the WI Bandits and many other club teams over the past six years. Kate excelled at pitching and the team fed off her confidence. Everyone knew when she was "locked in" on the mound. Her coach and teammates will remember Kate by her hard work and competitive spirit. She always had a smile on her face!
Kate loved crafting projects like making slime, bracelets, and diamond painting. Sharing Tik Tok's and snap chatting with friends was also a regular past time. She was fondly known by her nicknames of Kater bugs and Kater taters.
Kate and Grace had a special bond as sisters. While they might have had their sisterly disagreements, they loved and supported each other. Their sister-time shopping at Target was always a fun experience. They will forever be connected as sisters through their hearts.
Kate was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dale and Donna Hendricks and great-grandma Genevieve Marty. She is survived by her parents and sister, grandparents, Paul F. And Mary K. Marty, uncles Jim Marty, John (Kari) Marty, Bryan (Marilyn) Hendricks, Kevin Hendricks and Stuart (Kris Childs) Hendricks, Jim (Marie) Hendricks, cousins Johnnie and Emma Marty, Ben (Taylor) Jack, Matt Lindsay, Jon and Jessica Hendricks (Andrew Koerner), Colin Hendricks, Jacqui (Kevin) Skiffington, Maddi Hendricks, and her special friend, Brynlee Lauersdorf.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Waterloo High School with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. Visitation will take place at the High School from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.
Thank you to the Waterloo, Lake Mills and Jefferson County emergency response teams for their exceptional care and professionalism.
"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of a beautiful memories"
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.