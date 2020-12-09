Christine L. Brown
July 30, 1966 - December 1, 2020

Cassville, WI - Christine L. Brown, age 54, of Cassville, WI, formerly of Waterloo, WI, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born July 30, 1966 in Columbus, WI, the daughter of James and Judith (Dolan) Brown. Christine attended high school in Waterloo, WI, and then went on to have various jobs, most recently at Skyline in Lancaster, WI. When not working, Christine enjoyed reading, watching Packers football, and her cats. She also liked to fish, go to the casino, and do ceramic painting. Christine loved to go shopping, and often went to flea markets and thrift shopping.

Christine is survived by her children: Cody and Kyle Bartelt, Jackie (Jeremy) Nelson, and Samantha (Nathan) Mueller; four grandchildren: Claira and Audra Nelson, and Colten and Ryan Mueller; her mother, Judith (Mike) Bauer; two siblings: Wendy (Carl) Pennewell, and Pat (Prima) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.

Christine was preceded in death by her son, Howie Nevetsky; her father, James Brown; and grandparents, Ed and Dona (Harold) Dolan.

In keeping with Christine's wishes, no formal funeral services will be held. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.

