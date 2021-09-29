January 2, 1949 - September 27, 2021
Town of Portland, WI - Jerald E. Sauer, 72, of the Town of Portland, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born on January 2, 1949, in Columbus, the son of Lawrence (Scoop) and Genevieve (Kuipers) Sauer. He married the love of his life Bonnie Behling on September 9, 1967 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshall and the couple enjoyed 54 years of marriage. Jerry was a full time farmer from 1968 to 1996, then worked in environmental services at University Hospital from 1996 to 2018 before retiring and returning to help out on the family farm. Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, horse pulling, farming with family, and taking his chances with scratch off lottery tickets. He enjoyed watching WI football teams and spending time with his wife Bonnie, children, and grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife Bonnie, children: Shari (Mike) Kiesow; Stacie (Kevin) Meyer; Shane (Jen) Sauer; and Shannon (Deidre) Sauer. Grandchildren: Kallie (Alex) Larson; Erinn (Todd) Webb; Evan Meyer; Gracie Meyer; Cole Sauer; Brooke Sauer; Ashlyn Sauer; Mollie Sauer; and Owen Sauer. Brother Larry (Diane) Sauer, sister Cathy (Denny) Bergeron; and Dan (Bonnie) Sauer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Janine Albrecht.
A funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshall with Pastor Paul Scharrer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for the care and compassion given to Jerry.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.