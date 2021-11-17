Waterloo, WI - Roger E. Teubert, 69, of Waterloo, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville.
Roger was born on May 27, 1952 in Edgerton, WI, the son of Pauline Boese. He married his high school sweetheart Sue Peschel on September 22, 1973 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waterloo and were happily married for the last 48 years. He worked for many years as a pressman with Perry Printing in Waterloo. He was a volunteer firefighter in Waterloo for many years. In high school he was a talented basketball player. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed being out in nature and taking trips up north to the cabin. Roger was the perfect example of a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He was his grandkids biggest fan at every event. He always had the best seat in the house at his grandkids sporting events and never missed a game. Roger loved hunting, fishing, and especially playing Euchre with his family. He was the happiest when he was with his grandkids and a cup of coffee. Roger was a great man that will be greatly missed by so many.
Roger is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Tori (Ryan) Hush, 3 grandchildren: Quinnly; Cal; Laila, and his brother Chuck Teubert. He is also survived by other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Bob Moberg presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Josephs Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials in Rogers honor to the Waterloo Fire and EMS Supporters Inc. and Waterloo Booster Club would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
