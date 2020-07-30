Kathleen “Kathy” S. Kassube, 77, of Watertown, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Kathleen Sally Schutz was born on Dec. 27, 1942 in Watertown, the daughter of Louis and Dora (nee Hilker) Schutz. She was a 1961 graduate of Waterloo High School. On Jan. 18, 1964, she married David G. Kassube at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo. David preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2013. She had worked at Kress Packing Company as well as Jim’s Cheese Pantry Inc., both in Waterloo. Kathy and her husband farmed in the Town of Shields. She volunteered at Bethesda Lutheran Homes in Watertown and taught rug braiding at MATC. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. She loved crafting, quilting, rug braiding, embroidery, and traveling with her sisters and family. She also enjoyed bird watching and gardening, especially tending to her pear and apple trees.
Kathy is survived by her children, Brian (Sue) Kassube and Dean (Kristie) Kassube, both of Watertown; four grandchildren, Katelynn (Dan) Downey of Chippewa Falls, Zachariah (Hannah) Kassube of Little Chute, Amanda (Boomer Chwala) Kassube of Watertown, and Abbigayle Kassube of Reeseville; two great-grandchildren, Maxine and Felix Downey; siblings, Bernie Zak, Jean Faultersack, Betty (Lewis) Schultz, Mary Schmidt, Jim (Sue) Schutz, Bob (Jo) Schutz, and Ray Schutz as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was further preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Frank Zak, Don Faultersack and Gilbert Schmidt.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. James Backus officiating. Burial will take place at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Family and friends will gather at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathy’s honor may be directed to the charity of one’s choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
