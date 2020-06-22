Nicholas C. Kelman, 72, died May 20, 2020 in his home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was born March 26, 1948 to Dr A.C. and Caroline (McKee) Kelman and graduated from Waterloo High School in 1966. Survivors include his wife, Deborah (Christians), sons Brett (Jodi) and Brandon, and two grandchildren as well as three brothers and one sister. No service was held.

