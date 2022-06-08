Robert E. "Bob" Hubanks

Waterloo, WI - Robert "Bob" E. Hubanks Jr., 75, of Waterloo, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on July 26, 1946, the son of Robert and Adeline (Ceplecha) Hubanks of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Bob married the love of his life, Deborah Weihert, on October 6, 1984, the couple enjoyed 37 years of marriage. Bob had an unwavering faith in God, and his faith only grew stronger in his final years. He was a semi-truck driver and loved being on the road. When he wasn't working, Bob enjoyed reading and watching old western movies. He was an avid outdoorsman and liked traveling, hunting, fishing, and 4-wheeling at the cabin. Bob loved his family and friends, and will dearly be missed.
Bob is survived by his wife Debbie, and daughters Dana (Jeff) O'Dell and Melissa Hubanks. He is also survived by his grandson's Dustin (Chelsea) O'Dell and Dakota O'Dell, and his siblings Linda Moore, Tom (Peggy) Hubanks, Shane (Marcia) Hubanks, Cindy Henning, Pat (Kris) Hubanks, Mindy (Wes) Horstman, and Renita (Mark) Groom. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Addie, brothers Mike, Andy, and Steve, and brothers-in-law Don Moore and Kevin Henning.
A private family memorial service will be held for Bob and he will be laid to rest at the Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland, Wisconsin, with Pastor Andy Doll officiating.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes of Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
