May 22, 1926 - December 10, 2020
Marshall, WI - George D. Scheel, 94 of Marshall, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Columbus Health and Rehab.
George was born on May 22, 1926 in Deerfield, the son of Paul and Nellie (Severson) Scheel. He married the love of his life Alice Behling on October 21, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Deerfield and the couple enjoyed 45 years of marriage until her passing in 1995. He proudly served our country in the Korean War in the U.S. Army for 2 years in the 45th infantry 150th regiment, company G. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall for many years. His passion in life was farming; he farmed his entire life on the family farm. He also enjoyed going to sporting events with his children, above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
George is survived by his children: Doug (Kathy) Scheel; Dean (Coyla) Scheel; David Scheel; and Darryl Scheel. Grandchildren: Nathan (Jenny); Kyle (Ashley); Casey (Bekki); Chad (Tina); Leslie (Chris); Billy (Amy); Katie (Ben); Christian (Desi), and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter in-law Dawn, brothers Henry and Willard and his sister Elizabeth Gjerald.
A private family burial will be held at the Medina Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials in George's honor to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marshall would be appreciated.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
