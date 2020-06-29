Margaret Ann Landsee of Waterloo, went to be with the Lord after succumbing to her failing health on June 26, 2020 at 78 years of age. It was her final wish to pass after saying her goodbyes to her loving family under the comfort of Rainbow Hospice Care.
Born July 11, 1941, originally of Brazil, Indiana, Marge graduated from VanBuren High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation she was married to her first husband and packed up as he joined the military and started her family young. Together they lived in Mississippi, Japan, Georgia, and England before settling in Tucson, Arizona. It was there that she met the man who made her life complete, her loving husband Jeffrey Landsee. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, playing cribbage, raising Wendy and Sabra, spoiling their dogs, playing their computer games, stopping at garage sales, having family over for breakfast burritos and laughing with friends.
If you had the pleasure to meet Marge you know she had a quick wit, sassy attitude and hearty laugh. She loved to make homemade crocheted blankets and give them to new babies and married couples. She loved a well-made Chevy or some juicy gossip!
Marge leaves behind her devoted husband and soulmate Jeffrey Landsee. Her older sister Martha Hunter as well as her niece Jane and nephew Bub. Her three grown children Roxanne (Zach) Harden of Tucson Arizona, Chris (Deborah) W. Harden of Reedsurg, Doug (Monica) Harden of Tucson, Arizona. Her grandchildren Wendy, Sabra (Eric), C.W. (Chyanna), Stephanie, Matthew (Shannon), and Mark. As well as many great grandchildren: Veda, Kellan, Riley, Chaden, Tyler, Jailynn, Jalena, JJ, Kodah, Trystan, Austin, Eden, Faith, Christien, and Penelope. She was preceded in death by her first husband William Ray Harden and parents Francis and William Morgan.
A celebration of life for Marge will take place at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
