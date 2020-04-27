Darrell J. Langer, Jr., passed away April 18, 2020, with his family by his side, while working on the farm he lived on all his life and cared for with all his heart and soul. Darrell was born on Sept. 16, 1940, the son of Darrell Sr. and Helen M (Theis) Langer.
Darrell was known for his genuine personality and ease in meeting any challenge. He loved to fix things because he wasn’t ever afraid to try. He was a farmer which to us meant he was an astounding mechanic, electrician, veterinarian, architect, builder, master gardener, teacher, accountant, friend, peacekeeper, and most of all, our rock. Family day was every day because on the farm, we were all together.
For 52 years, before her passing in 2014, he spent his life married to Caroline Francis Langer. Together, their hard work, ability to have fun and sense of loyalty to family provided a sanctuary and many good memories for all that knew them. He had an ability to take care of everyone quietly without fanfare. There were trips to Door County for the whole gang in the summer and Arizona in the winter.
Sun City West is where he discovered his paradise on earth, an automobile restoration club. He loved renovating old tractors, trucks and cars. He seemed to have a magical talent for just tapping on an engine and getting it to roar to life. When visiting Darrell, you could always get a smile and a ride in a new-old truck, tractor, boat, snowmobile, minibike, car, lawnmower or go cart and a good story that went with that toy.
In addition to his talents as a farmer, Darrell sold insurance from 1979 to the present. He was active in the community. He served on the Board of Directors for Medina Mutual, and became president and general manager for many years, there. He also served as Chairman of the Town Board and EMS in Marshall. He was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Marshall. We all have memories of his smiling face, jumping in his truck to go to a meeting, visit a neighbor, assess a farm, or just “run to town.”
Darrell is survived by his children Christina (Tony) Garcia of Cheshire, Connecticut, Julie (significant other Dennis Heiman) and a son Kevin of Columbus. He is also survived by grandchildren; Alex, Molly and Miranda Garcia, Bryson and Kayllin Langer, and Matthew and Mitchell Keller. He is further survived by his sisters; Mary Jane, Lynn Taffeil, Lori McCarthy and brothers; Jon, David and Gregg. A special friend Sally of Sun City West, Arizona and his life-long friend Bud (Grethe) Nelson of Stoughton; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Caroline and a sister Jeannie Langer Freutz.
We will miss his big bear hugs, calling him to ask how to do anything and always having someone who didn’t mind coming out and having fun with us.
There will be a Visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial when we can all be together safely again. The family is being served by the Reverend Father Jorge Miramontes.
His family requests that you honor his memory by being loving and patient with one another, help the old people and love the children. Have some fun, fix something old, make new friends, cook in your kitchen and eat with your loved ones. Don’t cry, just get up and get moving. He would love for you to be grateful for what you have and make it blossom and grow. We know this is true because this is how he lived.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home of Marshall is assisting the family.
