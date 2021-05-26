August 2, 1912 - May 18, 2021
Waterloo, WI - Lila E. Wilke, 108, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Highland House in Waterloo.
Lila was born on August 2, 1912, in Reeseville, the daughter of William and Bertha (Eicksteadt) Soldner. She married Wallace Wilke on October 17, 1932 in Dubuque, Iowa, and the couple enjoyed 23 years of marriage until his passing in 1956. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo for many years. In her younger years, she and Wallace loved playing cards and going dancing together. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lila is survived by her daughter Pat (Carl) Hafenstein, grandchildren: Shari Lemke; Deb (Rich) Buchli; and Craig (Alicia) Hafenstein, great-grandchildren: Justin Buchli; Kayli Buchli; Hailey Hafenstein; and Robert Hafenstein. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Alfrieda Grainger, Mabel Schwandt, and brother Harley Soldner.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice and the staff at the Highland House in Waterloo for the compassionate care given to Lila.
A private family funeral service will be held at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.