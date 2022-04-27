Noreen E. "Renie" Holzhueter

Waterloo, WI - Noreen "Renie" E. Holzhueter, 85, of Waterloo passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Renie was born on May 15, 1936, the daughter of Ewald and Alrude (Hart) Beitz. She married Jerome "Jerry" Holzhueter on September 12, 1959 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She helped farm with her husband and raised their children. Noreen worked at the Conservation Department before it was the DNR, then as a secretary for Senator Rissor. She then started selling real estate with Gerke Reality in Madison, and then moved to Tri County Century 21 in Columbus. She was a member of the Waterloo City Band for many years. In her free time she loved playing cards, especially sheepshead and enjoyed playing the piano. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Renie is survived by her son Jeff (Tania) Holzhueter, grandchildren Brandon, Evan, Makenna, and her sister Lavon Duckert. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry, two sons Bradley and Scott, and her sister Bonnie Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Jon Bergemann and Pastor Jon Balge presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials in Renie's honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
