November 17, 2021

Waterloo, WI - Sandy Corrie of Waterloo passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Funeral services for Sandy will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

