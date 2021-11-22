Sandy Corrie Nov 22, 2021 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save November 17, 2021Waterloo, WI - Sandy Corrie of Waterloo passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.Funeral services for Sandy will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waterloo on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. To plant a tree in memory of Sandy Corrie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Marshall girls basketball will have a new look this season High hopes for 2021-22 Marshall boys basketball Marshall drops season opener to Randolph With some exceptions, Marshall schools will require masks through January Waterloo girls basketball will be young, rely on chemistry in 2021-22 Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!