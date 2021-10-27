Kim Richard Eggers

February 17, 1961 - October 17, 2021
Marshall, WI - Kim R. Eggers, 60 of Marshall, WI, died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Kim was born on February 17, 1961, in Cuba City, WI, the son of Dwight Sr and Leona (Killian) Eggers. He attended primary schools in Cuba City and earned a degree in Safety Engineering from UW-Platteville and was catcher for the Pioneer baseball team.
He married MaryJo R. Kahlscheuer on June 5, 1993, at St. Francis Cabrini Church in West Bend, WI. They were blessed with four children: Justin, Bailee, Nicole and Joshua. He loved watching his children play sports, no matter the sport, and was always a lively coach from the stands or sidelines.
He enjoyed all sports especially the Dodgers, Raiders, Brewers and Badgers. One of his favorite past times was officiating from the couch and truly believed the players and refs could hear him through the TV. Other past times included hunting and fishing; however, the prey was never nervous when Kim was in the boat or in the woods.
Kim was employed at Kraft Heinz in Beaver Dam, WI as the Operational Risk Manager. He also worked part-time for Badger Coaches and loved taking the Badgers football team to their games and would speak proudly of being able to drive the Rose Bowl trophy onto the field in 1994.
Kim is survived by his wife, MaryJo; children, Justin, Bailee, Nicole and Joshua. Sister and brother-in-law Diane and Dick Gile (Hazel Green), mother-in-law, Donna Kahlscheuer; Sisters and Brothers-in-law Donna Eggers (Cuba City), Patty and Curt Clark (Beaver Dam), Diane and Bob Banaszak (West Bend), Bob and Sarah Kahlscheuer (Menomonie Falls) and Joyce and Keith Schneider (Cambridge), and many nieces, nephew and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Randy Eggers and Dwight Jr. (Peanut) Eggers, father-in-law, Joseph Kahlscheuer, and a nephew, Joshua Eggers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday October 25, 2021, at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 120 S Beebe St. Marshall, WI 53559 with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. A visitation will be from 3:00 -6:00 PM on Sunday October 24, 2021, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, and also from 9:00 AM until the Mass on Monday at the church.
