Lavonne K. Reed, 75, of Waterloo passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Lavonne was born on March 18, 1945 in Lancaster, the daughter of Ora and Norma (Ward) Clark. She married Lewis Reed on Aug. 25, 1982 in Ontario, Oregon and the couple enjoyed 37 years of marriage. In her free time she enjoyed cheering on the Brewers and Packers, and having family cookouts. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Lavonne is survived by her husband, children: Tammy (Chuck) King; James (Michelle) Tobler; and William (Melissa Sorum) Tobler. 16 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and sister Sue (Wayne) Crubel. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kathy, grandson Justin, brother Roger, and sister Judith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion given to Lavonne.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.