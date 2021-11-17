Marshall, WI - Ralph J. Vivier, age 89, passed away at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital Hospice care center.
Ralph served in the US Army in the Korean War, was a POW and his sacrifice awarded him the Purple Heart.
Ralph worked alongside his brother Louis, who owned and operated State Street Army Surplus Store in Madison, WI, for 35 years. His hobbies were playing the guitar, harmonica and fixing cars.
He is survived by his children Robert, Mary (Nick) Lemke, George, Ralph Junior, Tom (John), Doris Mendoza, and Rose (Dan) Drost; a sister, Isabel DeCoteau; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, of more than 60 years, Ethel; his parents; 2 children, Albert and Barb; one grandchild Greg; a sister, Doris; and two brothers, Frank and Louis.
Special thanks to Carin and her team, at Marquardt Hospice, for the care and companionship they gave Ralph the last months of his life.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, Sun Prairie. Viewing starts at 12:30 p.m. and service at 1:30 p.m.
