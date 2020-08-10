Owen H. Storlie, age 69, of Marshall passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at UW Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on March 6, 1951, the son of Ramon and Beverly Storlie. Owen graduated from Deerfield High School in 1969. He married the love of his life Caroline McCredie on July 5, 1974 at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church where Owen was a life long member. Owen and Caroline operated the Storlie family farm. In addition to farming, they owned and operated K&S Kustom Service Inc. until their retirement in 2016.
Owen’s passion was fishing the Canadian waters and traveling south for the winter with Caroline and their dog, Toby, in their camper. Owen cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting in his shop talking with many friends and customers.
Owen is survived by his wife of 46 years, Caroline; children, Jerrod Storlie, Jessica (Eric) Cain, and Justin (Michelle) Storlie; eight grandchildren, Samantha, Dominic, Jonathon, Daniel, Ava, Espen, Lily and Emma; his furry companion, Toby; mother, Beverly; siblings, Janet (Dave) Amacher and Greg (Carole) Storlie; and niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Ramon; and brother, David.
Private services will be held. A public celebration of Owen’s life will be announced. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church. A special thank you to the transplant team and the staff of UW Hospital, Pastor Holly Slater, and the Marshall EMS. Please share your memories of Owen at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
