March 7, 1988 - October 27, 2020
Columbus, WI - Michelle M Hansen died at UW hospital of Heart Failure on October 27, 2020. She was born in
the Beaver Dam, Hospital on March 7, 1988.
Michelle is survived by her beautiful children Averie and Landon Lunda, her mother Jacqueline
Hansen and her brother Aaron Hansen (Paige Nellen) special nieces and nephews, Kaelyn,
Allie, and Parker. Her Aunts Helen, Linda, Michelle, Ramona and Uncle Charles and Steve.
Along with her step mom Cindy , Grandma Fran, special friends, cousins and her spiritual
friends at Focus Church.
Michelle received her Bachelor's Degree in Health Care Administrations in September of 2016.
Up until her diagnosis with Stage IV Heart Failure in January of 2017, she worked in various
nursing homes, assisted living homes and at Prairie Ridge Hospital. Her passion and her dream
was to become an Administrator of a Nursing Home, to make a better life and a voice for those
that couldn't anymore.
Michelle loved her Children very much and they were all she thought about and wanted them to
have the best life possible. Michelle said God picked Averie and she is beyond special, she is
more than an angel. She will do amazing things in her life. And her "Goose" Landon - she
would say as soon as I heard his voice or I see him with that dimple, My Heart Smiles. I'm the
richest person in this world, I don't need anything else but them and God.
She was preceded in death by her father Stanley Hansen and her brother Kevin Boyd. Also her
Maternal grandparents Clare and Mae Kaschub and her paternal grandparents Marguerite and
Eugene Hansen and other loved ones.
A visitation for Michelle will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020 at St Paul's Lutheran
Church Waterloo from 2-3 and a private service following for immediate family and a few close
friends. Private graveside service following. A Celebration of her Life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to her children - Averie and Landon Lunda
% Megan Smith-(Custodian) at the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Waterloo, Wi. 53594 PO
Box 96.
With each beautiful sunset, twinkling star in the sky and butterfly that flutters by, you will be
reminded that she is always with you.
My Story Is Not Over Yet ❤
For everyone's protection, the family requests social distancing and masks
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home-Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com
