Charles W. "Chuck" Baldridge

Marshall, WI - Charles "Chuck" W. Baldridge, 81, of Marshall, formally of Sugar Grove, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home.
Chuck was born on October 24, 1940 in Aurora, IL, the son of Clyde and Bessie (Sandberg) Baldridge. He married the love of his life Linda Hartmann on September 6, 1963 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sycamore and the couple enjoyed 58 years of marriage. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1961. He retired from the post office after many years. In his younger years he was volunteer fireman in Elburn, Illinois. In his free time he enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing, turkey hunting, and doing yardwork. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife Linda, children Bradley (Monika) Baldridge, Laura Baldridge, Sarah Baldridge, grandchildren Zachary, Alexander, and Isabelle. His brother Alvan (Diane) Baldridge, Betty (Phillip) Koukol, Ernie (Martha) Baldridge, Fred Baldridge, and Gay (David) Lewis. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Dorothy.
A memorial service for chuck will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall with Rev. Brent Walsworth presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Baldridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.