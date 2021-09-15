May 2, 1933 - September 5, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Edwina Zola McClary Hilleshiem, 88, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at St, Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on May 2, 1933 in Richland County the daughter of Mack and Carolyn (Hagenston) McClary. Edwina graduated from Randolph High School in 1951. She married Gaylord M. Hilleshiem on January 23, 1954. Together they were business owners of the H & O Food Center in Waterloo for 36 years. Earlier in her career, Edwina also owned an A&W Restaurant franchise in Sun Prairie and worked as a secretary at St Mary's Hospital. Eddie and Gay always looked forward to spending retirement winters in Sun City West, AZ. Edwina enjoyed golfing, sewing, crocheting, Bingo, and playing cards. In her day, Eddie was a championship golfer at the Columbus Country Club and Lake Ripley Country Club. Edwina was known in her family for her homemade potato salad, pumpkin dessert, meatballs and holiday cutout cookies. She liked to stay busy in her garden, helping others, and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Edwina is survived by her two children: Pamela (Daniel Setz) Hilleshiem Setz of Arlington, Wi and Paula Hilleshiem (Peter Grefsheim) of Marshall, Wi; her four grandchildren: Andrew (Jenna) Setz, Melissa (Ray Wu) Setz, Arika Gosdeck and Michelle (Dustin) Boerst; 6 great grandchildren: Vivan, Ramona and Luella Setz, Braden Gosdeck, Weston and Finley Boerst; brother: Charles McClary, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Edwina was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Gaylord Hilleshiem, siblings: Don McCaskey, Harold McClary, Maxine Briggs, Richard McClary, Roger McClary, Jeannie Lisney and Shirley Couey.
A private memorial service is being planned at St. Paul's Church in Waterloo. Edwina will be buried next to her husband at Oakhill Cemetery. The family would like to share a special thanks to the staff at Our House in Cambridge and the medical team at St Mary's Hospital (SW3). In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Paul's Church, Waterloo, Wi or the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.